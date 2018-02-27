Bihar BJP leader Manoj Baitha flees to Nepal after mowing to 9 school children

Patna: Manoj Baitha, the BJP state unit general secretary, whose Bolero vehicle mowed down 9 school children on Saturday noon in Muzaffarpur district, will be arrested soon, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has pledged.

Modi, who is leader of the BJP legislative party, said that police teams have been dispatched to different parts of Bihar and Nepal to nab Baitha. The Bolero vehicle was identified by the BJP logo and Baitha’s name-plate. Baitha was allegedly driving the vehicle and fled after the accident. Earlier, Baitha had claim-ed that his driver was driving the vehicle. State BJP president Nityanand Rai on Monday visited the hospital where ten injured students are admitted.

RJD legislators led by the leader of opposition, Tejeshwi Prasad Yadav, marched to Raj Bhawan from the state assembly and submitted a memorandum to Governor Satyapal Malik. RJD leaders demanded immediate arrest of the BJP leader on charges of drunken driving, resulting in the death of nine children and alleged that prohibition norms were being violated by NDA leaders.