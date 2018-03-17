Bihar beheading shocker: Sushil Kumar Modi says Darbhanga beheading case a land dispute not because of PM Modi

A horrifying incident which took place yesterday in Bihar’s Darbhanga district, where a man was beheaded for naming a chowk after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on which Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, has said that, “Totally false that murder in Darbhanga case of naming Modi Chowk. Case of a land dispute. Board was put long back, Murder has nothing to do with Board.”

While the 70-year-old deceased son has allegedly told ANI that, “Around 40-50 men came on 25-30 bikes with hockey sticks and swords. My father went to them to explain the situation over naming the chowk after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but was beheaded.”

The 70-year-old Ramchandra Yadav deceased was the father of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tej Naraya, who named the chowk after Prime Minister Modi in December 2016.

Also, SSP Satya Veer Singh, told, “It was due to an old land dispute & has no connection with the naming of chowk, they named their private land as Narendra Modi Chowk. Batons were used to injure the deceased’s son. There is no tension in the village.”

Victim’s son added, “They also tried to kill my brother.” Meanwhile, the police said that they have arrested the culprits and recorded the statements of all the witnesses. “We reached the spot of the incident immediately and have arrested the culprits by night. We have also recorded the statements of all the witnesses,” Darbhanga, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Dilnvaj Ahamad told ANI. “In the brother’s case we have recorded his statement and our investigating the matter,” Ahamad added.