‘Bid to split PDP will have repercussions’

New Delhi : Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti has warned that any attempt by the BJP to engineer defections in her PDP to form the government in the state “will erode the trust of the Kashmiris in Indian democracy”. “If Delhi intervenes and breaks our party, and makes Sajad Lone or whosoever CM, it will erode the trust of the Kashmiris in Indian democracy. Any intervention from Delhi will be taken seriously,” the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief said in an interview to India TV.

However, BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav ruled out any possibility of stitching an alliance with a group of disgruntled PDP legislators to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir which is under Governor’s Rule since June 19.

“We are for continuing with Governor’s Rule in the interest of peace, governance and development in the state,” Madhav tweeted. Madhav’s remarks came amid speculation that BJP and its partner, former secessionist Sajad Lone’s Peoples Conference, were engineering a political coup in the PDP.