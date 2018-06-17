BID FOR INTEL COORDINATION

New Delhi: Concerned over a report on various intelligence agencies like the Intelligence Bureau, the military intelligence, the state police intelligence and the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) working at cross-purposes in Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister”s Office (PMO) has called for all to share their intelligence by setting up a coordination mechanism across the country in the form of two teams.

It noted how proper coordination between all the security and intelligence agencies had resulted in locating and finishing many terrorists holed up in Jammu and Kashmir and that kind of coordination can certainly help in controlling crimes and improving the law and order situation in other states.

In a directive issued to the Home Ministry, IB, heads of state police and the central armed police forces as well as to the Indian Army, the PMO has suggested them “To initiate action in a time-bound manner and communicate action taken in this regard.” –Our Bureau

It wants formation of the working groups of five to seven officers of various agencies to discuss their individual intelligence gathering mechanism and decide how the intelligence can be quickly shared for effective action on the ground. It stressed the need “to develop expertise in particular field in an institutional manner” by holding regular meetings of thee groups round the year.