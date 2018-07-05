Bhutan PM Dasho Tshering Tobgay to arrive in Delhi on 3-day visit to India

New Delhi: Prime Minister of Bhutan, Dasho Tshering Tobgay, will on Thursday arrive in New Delhi on a three-day visit to India. During his visit, Prime Minister of Bhutan will call on President Ram Nath Kovind and hold talks with PM Narendra Modi.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and other ministers will call on the Prime Minister of Bhutan. According to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) release, India and Bhutan enjoy unique ties of friendship and cooperation, which are characterised by utmost trust and mutual understanding.

This year, both India and Bhutan are commemorating the golden jubilee of the establishment of formal diplomatic relations. “The upcoming visit of Prime Minister Tobgay, during the Golden Jubilee year, will provide an opportunity to both the sides to hold discussions on issues of mutual interest, and advancing the exemplary ties of friendship for the benefit of the two peoples,” the MEA statement further read.

It is to be mentioned that India and China faced a 73-day-long standoff in Doklam, from June 16 last year. This came after the Indian side stopped the Chinese from constructing road illegally at the disputed Doklam tri-junction (as claimed by India and Bhutan). Likewise, Bhutan and China had a dispute over Doklam, which they are presently in talks with to bring a resolution for the same.