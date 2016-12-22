Bhushan disputes Prasad, says SC has not seen many documents

Rejecting the corruption charges levelled by Congress Vice President against Prime Minister Modi as “baseless, shameful, and mala fide” Ravi Shankar Prasad said even the Supreme Court has observed that these are “no allegations”.

New Delhi : Lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who has filed a petition in the apex court demanding a probe into a bribery allegations against Narendra Modi as Gujarat Chief Minister, on Wednesday said the court has not examined many documents.

Reacting to Prasad’s remarks, Bhushan said he has procured more documents following the the apex court observations to come up with “better material” to support the allegations.

“The douments recovered by the Income Tax department are a part of its appraisal report.

“The Supreme Court has not seen many documents presented by us. There are more documents that we have got subsequently,” Bhushan said. Bhushan has filed a PIL in the apex court seeking a probe by an SIT into alleged recovery of documents by the IT department in connection with raids on two business houses here in 2013-14 which purportedly showed computerised inventories containing designations of top people allegedly having received money.–PTI