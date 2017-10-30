Bhopal civic chief Priyanka Das conducts cleanliness campaign to raise awareness

Bhopal : Under the Clean India Mission, Municipal Commissioner, Priyanka Das, along with the members of the Positive Thinking Organization in Alam Nagar, conducted a cleanliness drive in Alam Nagar EWS quarter area to motivate the citizens for active support and participation in cleanliness work and to create awareness about cleanliness among them.

The Municipal Commissioner gifted ropes and dustbins to people living on upper floors so that they can get the trash to the municipal staff collecting garbage below, instead of throwing it in open. She also participated in wall painting.

During the drive, Das discussed the cleanliness issues with NGO members and also praised them for their work.

She instructed the concerned officials to focus on beautification of the area by developing parks around Kalpana Nagar Nullah, to ensure cleanliness and solid waste management. She also asked them to ensure better waste management and regular spraying of pesticides and fogging.

She visited the compost plant that converts garbage into fertilizers, installed in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sabji Mandi area and also discussed with the local residents about installing compost plant in Vardhman campus.

Meanwhile, Additional Commissioner MP Singh, Executive Officer RK Saxena, Health Officer in-charge Rakesh Sharma, Assistant Health Officer Magan Jha, Kiran Sharma of Positive Thinking organisation, Malika Sharma, Mr. Imtiaz Ali of Sarthak Sanstha and a large number of local residents and NGOs members were also present during the cleanliness drive.