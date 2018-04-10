Bharat Bandh: Security beefed up in Rajasthan in wake of shutdown call

Jaipur: Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in Rajasthan ahead of the country-wide shutdown on Tuesday called by groups opposed to caste-based reservations, a senior police official said on Monday.

Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed in Jaipur city. Mobile internet service has also been blocked for 24 hours in Jaipur from tonight as a precautionary measure, the official said. The ‘Bharat bandh’ call has been made on social media only and no organisation here has so far come forward to support it, the official said.

“Therefore, for the last four-five days, police have held meetings with all the main organisations, market associations, transport organisations, political organisations and other groups in all the districts asking them to maintain law and order,” Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, NRK Reddy told PTI. “Meetings have held with all such organisations from police station level to the level of SP and collector in all the districts but no organisation has so far come in support of the bandh call.

“This is running on social media with no ownership and no responsibility but it has been made clear that strict action will be taken if anyone tried to disrupt peace,” he said. With no ownership and no responsibility, it is likely that anyone can come and disturb peace so we have to ensure that strict action is taken against all such elements be it any caste association or any community association, he said.

There will be no procession, public gathering on Tuesday. Range IGs, district SPs, police commissioners have been given clear instructions to take prompt action against any such activity. Additional policemen and battalions of RAC have been provided to various district. BSF and CRPF battalions are also being deployed as per requirements of districts, he added.