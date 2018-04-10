Bharat Bandh: Section 144 imposed in various parts of country

New Delhi: Prohibitory orders have been imposed in various parts of the country in view of another Bharat Bandh, which has been called by some groups to protest against caste-based reservation.

The section 144 of the Indian Penal Code, which prohibits assembly of five or more people in an area where it has been imposed, has been imposed in Rajasthan’s Jaipur and Bharatpur, Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal and Uttarakhand’s Nainital. In Bharatpur, section 144 has been imposed until April 15 and the Internet services will also remain suspended until 9 am today.

The district administration has put a complete ban on processions and dharna and has warned that “strict action” will be taken against the lawbreakers. A nation-wide shutdown has been called by some outfits today against the caste-based reservation in jobs and education today. The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an advisory to all states asking them to make necessary arrangements and issue prohibitory orders, if necessary.

During the previous nation-wide strike on April 2, protests across the country turned violent after agitators resorted to stone pelting, damaging public properties and blocking rail and road traffic movements. Violent protests were reported from various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Gujarat, and Punjab, and in all over 10 people died in the violence. The April 2 Bharat Bandh was called to protest against the Supreme Court’s ruling on the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. The Dalit bodies claim that March 20 order diluted the Act, which seeks protection of marginalised communities against discrimination and atrocities. A review petition has been filed in the apex court in this regard.