Bharat Bandh on September 6, protest against the SC/ST Amendment Act; Security beefed up in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: On the eve of the ‘Bharat bandh’ on September 6 called by 35 organisations in Madhya Pradesh to protest against the SC/ST Amendment Act, security has been beefed up in the state and prohibitory orders have been issued under section 144 of Crpc in some areas, police said on Wednesday. “Through the social media and pamphletes, we came to know that some organisations are planning a Bharat Bandh against the amendments in the Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe(Prevention of Atrocities) Act, following which the security has been beefed up in the state,” Makrand Deuskar, Inspector General of Police (Intelligence) said.

The administration has imposed prohibitory orders in Chhatarpur, Shivpuri, Bhind, Ashoknagar, Guna and Gwalior, sources said. The Gwalior-Chambal region had witnessed large-scale violence on April 2 during the ‘bharat bandh’ called by scheduled caste groups in which four people were killed.