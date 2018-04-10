Bharat bandh: Mixed reaction to anti-quota strike in Rajasthan

Jaipur: A nationwide strike called by some groups opposed to caste-based reservations in education and jobs evoked mixed response in Rajasthan, with the authorities imposing prohibitory orders and blocking mobile internet services in the state capital to prevent violence.

In some parts of the state including Jaipur, shops and business establishments remained shut and private schools were closed. “The situation in the state is peaceful,” ADG (Law and Order) NRK Reddy told PTI. Paramilitary forces including contingents from BSF and CRPF have been deployed in sensitive areas across the state, the police officer said.

Also Read: Bharat Bandh has partial effect in Odisha

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were imposed and mobile internet services blocked in the state capital. District police chiefs and collectors have been asked to take prompt action in case of untoward incident. There was no demonstration or rally in favour of the bandh in the state capital. Public vehicle services were normal. The police administration tried to meet the organisers of the bandh, but no one came forward as its convener.

“Since there is no responsibility of the bandh call, it is likely that anti-social elements may try to disrupt peace. Therefore, tight security arrangements are in place today,” the ADG said. “We have made elaborate security arrangements and the situation is quite normal. No incident has occurred so far. Prohibitory orders are in place and mobile internet services have been blocked in Jaipur,” Jaipur police commissioner Sanjay Agrawal said. He said that senior police officers are in the field and reviewing the situation.