Bharat Bandh Live Updates: Protesters stage rail roko in Bihar, people hit streets in Thane

Security has been beefed up across the country about 150 organisations of upper castes and OBCs called for a Bharat bandh today against the amendment of SC/ST Act. Since morning protests have erupted in Bihar, Maharashtra’s Thane, Madhya Pradesh. Protestors have also stopped trains in Bihar’s Darbhanga and Munger’s Masudan.

“We have decided to shut petrol pumps from 10 am to 2 pm tomorrow (September 6) due to security reasons as some organizations have given a call for bandh,” Madhya Pradesh Petrol Pump Owners Association president Ajay Singh told PTI. After the Supreme Court diluted the provision of mandatory arrests under the SC/ST Act, sparking protests by Dalit organisations, the Union government brought an amendment in the monsoon session of Parliament to override the apex court’s order. Now, upper caste organisations are protesting against the amendment.

Here are the Live Updates of Bharat Bandh:

10.50 am: Bhopal: Petrol pumps to remain closed from 10am to 4pm today in view of Bharat Bandh.

10.45 am: Rajasthan: Shops in Kota closed in view of Bharat Bandh called by various organisations against the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act amendment.

10.40 am: Shops in Lucknow closed due to nation-wide bandh called against amendment to SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

10.30 am: Rajasthan: Protests underway in Alwar against SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act amendment.

10.15 am: Bharat Bandh protests: Drones are being used for surveillance in Gwalior. SDM Narottam Bhargavi says,“Lot of security forces deployed. We are fully ready to face any kind of situation. Section 144 imposed at several places. It is very peaceful at present.”

10.15 am: Bihar: Protesters set fire to tyres in Mokama and block road in Badh during Bharat Bandh protests.

9.45 am: Rajasthan: Shops in Ajmer closed in the view of Bharat Bandh called by various organisations against amendments in SC/ST Act.

9.30 am: Maharashtra: Protest underway in Thane’s Navghar against the amendment to SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

9.15 am: Bharat Bandh protest from Patna’s Rajendra Nagar Terminal railway station. The nationwide bandh has been called by various organisations against amendments in SC/ST Act.

8.30 am: BharatBandh protests: Protesters stop train in Darbhanga and Munger’s Masudan. The nationwide bandh has been called by various organisations against amendments in SC/ST Act.

8.00 am: Bhopal: High alert issued in 35 districts across the state in view of Bharat Bandh against amendments in SC/ST Act. 34 companies of security forces and 5000 security personnel deployed. Section 144 imposed in several districts.