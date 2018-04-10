Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Curfew imposed in Bhind and Morena
Today people may face hardships as another Bharat Bandh, which has been called by some groups to protest against caste-based reservation. Even Union Home Ministry has asked all the state governments to be extra vigilant to avoid any violence and loss of life and property amid calls on social media for a “Bharat Bandh” (nationwide shutdown) by various anti-reservation groups to protest clashes during the SC/ST Bharat Bandh on April 2. A nation-wide shutdown has been called by some outfits today against the caste-based reservation in jobs and education today.
The section 144 of the Indian Penal Code, which prohibits assembly of five or more people in an area where it has been imposed, has been imposed in Rajasthan’s Jaipur and Bharatpur, Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal and Uttarakhand’s Nainital. In Bharatpur, section 144 has been imposed until April 15 and the Internet services will also remain suspended until 9 am today.
9.20 am: Police impose curfew in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind and Morena
Protests against caste-based reservations: Curfew imposed in Bhind and Morena. (Visuals from Morena) #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/Tg4Kink7Wu
9.10 am: Protests against caste-based reservations in jobs and education in Bihar’s Arrah
Protests against caste-based reservations in jobs and education: Visuals from Bihar’s Arrah where protesters have stopped a train pic.twitter.com/N6wePxP0tQ
8.50 am: No impact of #BharatBandh call seen as yet in Meerut.
No impact of #BharatBandh call seen as yet in Meerut. MHA had issued an advisory that some groups would be protesting against caste-based reservations in jobs and education. pic.twitter.com/E2ovRWjrDd
During the previous nation-wide strike on April 2, protests across the country turned violent after agitators resorted to stone pelting, damaging public properties and blocking rail and road traffic movements. Violent protests were reported from various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Gujarat, and Punjab, and in all over 10 people died in the violence.