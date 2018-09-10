Bharat Bandh Live Updates: 2-year-old girl dies after an ambulance stuck in protests in Bihar
A number of opposition parties will unitedly protest the rise in fuel prices in the country on Monday and participate in the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by the Congress. Congress leader Ajay Maken on Sunday said that close to “20 political parties” will take part in the protest. Parties like the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), DMK, Trinamool Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) backed the shutdown, the Left has also declared a nationwide hartal.
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), a non-NDA party, said although it is against the fuel price hike, it will not support the Bandh. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took a similar stand in Delhi. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) ruling in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana respectively, are also not supporting the call. In West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has said it supports the issues raised by parties that have called for a nationwide shutdown, but it is against strikes since these lead to loss of working hours. However, the party will hold protest rallies across West Bengal against rising fuel prices. The Congress wants petrol and diesel to be brought under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which would decrease the price “by Rs 15-18 per litre”. It also wants an immediate reduction in central excise duty and “excessive VAT” in states.
Here are some updates on Bharat Bandh:
13.20pm When crude oil price rises the price of fuel must be raised is microeconomis and I am not in favour of microeconomics as it involves only two persons: Subramanian Swamy
When crude oil price rises the price of fuel must be raised is microeconomis and I am not in favour of microeconomics as it involves only two persons (buyer and seller) but here the whole economy is involved so it is a macro economics: Subramanian Swamy, BJP
12.48pm Everyone has a right to protest but what is happening today? A child died after an ambulance was stuck in the protests in Bihar: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Everyone has a right to protest but what is happening today? Petrol pumps and buses being set ablaze, putting to risk lives. A child died after an ambulance was stuck in the protests in Bihar's Jehanabad. Who is responsible?: Ravi Shankar Prasad,Union Minister #BharatBandh
12.25 pm: Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja with AAP leader Atishi during Bharat Bandh protests in Delhi
Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja with AAP leader Atishi during #BharatBandh protests in Delhi
12.15 pm: Congress workers carry a motorcycle on a bullock cart during Bharath Bandh protests in Delhi’s Preet Vihar
Congress workers carry a motorcycle on a bullock cart during #BharathBandh protests in Delhi's Preet Vihar
11.40 am: The BJP government is so proud of themselves that even today when the Opposition has called for a ‘bandh’ they have increased fuel price in some places. Government can even say that inflation will bring development: Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav
The BJP government is so proud of themselves that even today when the Opposition has called for a 'bandh' they have increased fuel price in some places. Government can even say that inflation will bring development: Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav #BharatBandh
11.30 am: ‘Bharat’ will not be ‘bandh’, it will keep moving and progressing. No one is paying heed to this call by Congress, their ‘Mahagatbandhan’ balloon will also burst soon: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi,Union Minister
'Bharat' will not be 'bandh', it will keep moving and progressing. No one is paying heed to this call by Congress, their 'Mahagatbandhan' balloon will also burst soon: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi,Union Minister
11.40 am: Aaj poora vipaksh yahan ek saath baitha hai. Hum sab mil kar ek saath, BJP ko hatane ka kaam karenge: Rahul Gandhi during Bharath Bandh protests in Delhi
Aaj poora vipaksh yahan ek saath baitha hai. Hum sab mil kar ek saath, BJP ko hatane ka kaam karenge: Rahul Gandhi during #BharathBandh protests in Delhi
11.30 am: Narendra Modi ji is silent, he has not spoken a word on rising prices of fuel, or condition of farmers, neither on atrocities against women: Rahul Gandhi during Bharath Bandh protests in Delhi
Narendra Modi ji is silent, he has not spoken a word on rising prices of fuel, or condition of farmers, neither on atrocities against women: Rahul Gandhi during #BharathBandh protests in Delhi
11.15 am: Madhya Pradesh: Congress workers vandalise a petrol pump in Ujjain during Bharat Bandh protests
Madhya Pradesh: Congress workers vandalise a petrol pump in Ujjain during #BharatBandh protests
10.50 am: Bharat Bandh: MNS workers in Mumbai forcefully shut down shops and establishments at Bharatmata Junction Naka, Parel
#BharatBandh: MNS workers in Mumbai forcefully shut down shops and establishments at Bharatmata Junction Naka, Parel
10.40 am: Bihar: Loktantrik Janata Dal workers in Patna carry a motorbike on their shoulders to protest against fuel price hike
#Bihar: Loktantrik Janata Dal workers in Patna carry a motorbike on their shoulders to protest against fuel price hike
10.30 am: Bharat Bandh: Modi government has done a number of things that were not in the interest of the nation. The time to change this government will come soon: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh at Congress & opposition parties protest against fuel price hike
Modi government has done a number of things that were not in the interest of the nation. The time to change this government will come soon: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh at Congress & opposition parties protest against fuel price hike #BharatBandh
10.10 am: Mumbai: Congress workers stage ‘Rail Roko’ at Andheri railway station against fuel price hike.
Mumbai: Congress workers stage 'Rail Roko' at Andheri railway station against fuel price hike. #BharatBandh
10.05 am: Delhi: Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh join Congress-led opposition parties supported bandh protest against fuel price hike.
Delhi: Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh join Congress-led opposition parties supported bandh protest against fuel price hike. #BharatBandh
9.45 am: Chhattisgarh: Congress workers protests in Raipur against fuel price hike.
Chhattisgarh: Congress workers protests in Raipur against fuel price hike. #BharatBandh
9.35 am: Delhi: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Yadav at bandh protest against fuel price hike
Delhi: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Yadav at bandh protest against fuel price hike
9.20 am: Rajasthan: Security has been tightened in Jaipur over BharatBandh. Police says, “Precautionary measures have been taken. Police have been directed to take stringent actions against the protesters who will restore to violence during protests.”
Security has been tightened in Jaipur over #BharatBandh. Police says, "Precautionary measures have been taken. Police have been directed to take stringent actions against the protesters who will restore to violence during protests." #Rajasthan
9.05 am: Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi and opposition party leaders march from Rajghat towards Ramlila Maidan, to protest against fuel price hike.
Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi and opposition party leaders march from Rajghat towards Ramlila Maidan, to protest against fuel price hike. #BharatBandh
9.00 am: Jan Adhikar Party Loktantrik workers block railway tracks in Patna’s Rajendra Nagar Terminal railway station in support to Bharat Bandh that has been called by Congress and other opposition parties today over fuel price hike.
Jan Adhikar Party Loktantrik workers block railway tracks in Patna's Rajendra Nagar Terminal railway station in support to #BharatBandh that has been called by Congress and other opposition parties today over fuel price hike.
8.50 am: Bharath Bandh: Protesters in Gujarat’s Bharuch burn tyres and stop buses; traffic movement halted
#BharathBandh: Protesters in Gujarat's Bharuch burn tyres and stop buses; traffic movement halted
8.25 am: Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrives at Rajghat to join bandh protest against fuel price hike
Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrives at Rajghat to join bandh protest against fuel price hike
8.15 am: BharatBandh: Extra deployment of forces has been done across the city today. Firm action will be taken on any miscreants taking the law into their hands, tweets Commissioner Of Police, Pune City, Dr Venkatesham K.
#BharatBandh: Extra deployment of forces has been done across the city today. Firm action will be taken on any miscreants taking the law into their hands, tweets Commissioner Of Police, Pune City, Dr Venkatesham K. #Maharashtra
8.00 am: CPI and CPM workers in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada hold protest against fuel price hike.
CPI and CPM workers in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada hold protest against fuel price hike. #BharathBandh
7.45 am: Telangana: Congress workers hold protests in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district’s Bhongir (pic 1) and Musheerabad bus depot (pic 2) in Hyderabad, against fuel price hike.
Telangana: Congress workers hold protests in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district's Bhongir (pic 1) and Musheerabad bus depot (pic 2) in Hyderabad, against fuel price hike #BharatBandh
7.30 am: Bharat Bandh: Protests being held in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar by opposition parties against fuel price hike
#BharatBandh: Protests being held in Odisha's Bhubaneswar by opposition parties against fuel price hike
7.15 am: Karnataka (Kalaburagi): Bus services of North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) aren’t operational today as Bharath Bandh has been called by Congress and other opposition parties against fuel price hike.
Kalaburagi: Bus services of North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) aren't operational today as #BharathBandh has been called by Congress and other opposition parties against fuel price hike. #Karnataka
7.00 am: Bharath Bandh: CPI(M) holds protest in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam against fuel price hike
#BharathBandh: CPI(M) holds protest in #AndhraPradesh's Visakhapatnam against fuel price hike
6.45 am: Odisha: Congress workers block a train in Sambalpur as Bharath Bandh has been called by Congress and other opposition parties today over fuel price hike
Odisha: Congress workers block a train in Sambalpur as #BharathBandh has been called by Congress and other opposition parties today over fuel price hike
