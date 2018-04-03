Bharat Bandh In Pictures: ‘Peaceful’ protests turn violent in MP and Uttar Pradesh
Patna: Bhim Army Sena members stop a train during 'Bharat Bandh' call given by Dalit organisations against the alleged 'dilution' of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes act, in Patna on Monday. PTI Photo(PTI4_2_2018_000043B) *** Local Caption *** .
Bharat Bandh was called by Dalit outfits on Monday against the Supreme Court’s ruling that allegedly diluted the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The protests turned violent in many states, and seven people were killed in Madhya Pradesh, two in Uttar Pradesh and one in Rajasthan. The apex court had, on March 20, introduced the provision of anticipatory bail in the SC/ST Act while directing that there would be no automatic arrest on any complaint filed under the law. The Centre on Monday filed a review petition in the apex court to reconsider its order.
Here are some pictures of protests which took place:
Vehicles set on fire by a mob in Meerut
Meerut: Protesters vandalize a police vehicle during ‘Bharat Bandh’ call given by Dalit organisations against the alleged ‘dilution’ of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes act, in Meerut on Monday. PTI Photo(PTI4_2_2018_000149A)(PTI4_2_2018_000244B)
Moradabad: Hundreds of protesters stop a train during ‘Bharat Bandh’ call by Dalit organisations against the alleged ‘dilution’ of Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes act, in Moradabad on Monday. PTI Photo(PTI4_2_2018_000120B)(PTI4_2_2018_000241B)
Muzzaffarnagar: Smoke billows out of burning cars during ‘Bharat Bandh’ against the alleged ‘dilution’ of Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes act, in Muzzaffarnagar on Monday. PTI Photo (PTI4_2_2018_000236B)
PROTEST WILL GO PADMAAVAT WAY, SAYS UNION MINISTER
Thawar Chand Gehlot, the union minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, believes that the violent stir against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST act that engulfed the nation on Monday would come to an end soon as the protesters would come to the realisation that there is nothing to protest about.
Drawing a parallel with the protests against the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Padmaavat, the minister said that when the Rajputs finally watched the film, they found that there was nothing offensive about the portrayal of Queen Padamavti or Rajputs. Similarly, he said, Dalits would realise they were wrong in thinking that the Narendra Modi government does not stand by them. At the heart of their resentment is the Supreme Court’s ruling that does away with immediate arrests in complaints filed under provisions of the SC/ST Act.
Meerut: A lawyer retaliates by hurling a stone at protestors as police personnel look on, outside District Bar Association office during ‘Bharat Bandh’ call by Dalit organisations against the alleged dilution of Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes Act, in Meerut on Monday. PTI Photo (PTI4_2_2018_000215B)
Ahmedabad: Vadgam MLA and Dalit Leader Jignesh Mevani interacts with his community supporters during ‘Bharat Bandh’ against the alleged ‘dilution’ of Scheduled Castes / Scheduled Tribes act, in Ahmedabad on Monday. PTI Photo by Santosh Hirlekar(PTI4_2_2018_000111B)
Patiala : Members of Dalit community stage a protest during ‘Bharat Bandh’ call by Dalit organisations against the alleged dilution of Scheduled Castes / Scheduled Tribes Act, in Patiala on Monday. PTI Photo(PTI4_2_2018_000049B)
Patna: RJD leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav with Tej Partap Yadav and other MLA’s raise slogans during ‘Bharat Bandh’ call given by Dalit organisations against the alleged ‘dilution’ of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes act, in Patna on Monday. PTI Photo(PTI4_2_2018_000045B)
Arson and stone pelting in Meerut
A bike set ablaze in a Ghaziabad street
Mumbai: Dalit activist and supporters hold placards and raise slogans during a protest march against the alleged dilution of Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes Act in Mumbai on Monday. PTI Photo Mitesh Bhuvad (PTI4_2_2018_000285B)
Varanasi: Police personnel lathicharge on an activist during ‘Bharat Bandh’ call by Dalit organisations against the alleged ‘dilution’ of Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes act, in Varanasi on Monday. PTI Photo (PTI4_2_2018_000289B)