Bharat Bandh has partial effect in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Bharat Bandh being observed by various groups protesting caste-based reservation affected normal life in several parts of the state on Tuesday. Western Odisha was mostly affected following the shutdown call.

Educational institutions, shops and other business establishments remained closed in several districts in response to the anti-reservation protest call. Vehicular movement was also affected with buses remaining off the roads while protestors halted trains at several places. Tension ran high in Khariar block in Nuapada district after pro and anti-reservation groups engaged in a face-off on the reservation issue for quite some time, said police.

Rudra Narayan Sena, a socio-cultural organisation, held protests in Bhubaneswar and organised picketing at several places in the city. “We want reservation to be based on the financial condition of people rather than their caste. Only economic backward classes and poor should get quota,” said a member of Rudra Narayan Sena. In view of the shutdown, Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) postponed its semester examinations of 55 different subjects which were scheduled to be held on Tuesday at 88 centres across the state.

These exams will be conducted between April 12 and 20, said a BPUT official. Adequate police personnel have been deployed to avoid any untoward incidents during the shutdown, said the police. Notably, the Union Home Ministry has asked all the state governments to be extra vigilant to avoid any violence and loss of life and property amid calls on social media for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ by various anti-reservation groups to protest clashes during the SC/ST Bharat Bandh on April 2.