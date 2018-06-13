Indore: The last rites of Madhya Pradesh-based spiritual leader Bhaiyyuji Maharaj, who shot himself on Tuesday, will be held on Wednesday. His body has been kept in the Suryoday Ashram so that his followers could catch a last glimpse of the model-turned-spiritual guru. His daughter Kuhu would perform the last rites, family sources said.

Bhaiyyuji Maharaj, who had prominent followers from different political parties, committed suicide by shooting himself at his residence.

A suicide note mentioned that he took the extreme step due to stress. The 50-year-old guru was recently given the status of a Minister of State by the government in a controversial decision which he had declined.