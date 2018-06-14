Bhaiyyuji Maharaj in second suicide note assigns ‘sewadar’ as sole trustee of property worth Rs 1,000 crores

Indore: Spiritual ‘guru’ Bhaiyyu Maharaj, who allegedly shot himself in the head, has made his trusted ‘sewadar’ the sole trustee of his property worth Rs 1,000 crores. It seems Maharaj had penned two letters before ‘committing’ suicide. In the first letter, he had blamed ‘stress’ for his decision and stated that he was ”fed up”.

Now, another letter, written on a separate page of the same pocket diary, has surfaced. The police claim that the second letter, purportedly written by Maharaj, was the first page of the suicide letter. In the second letter, Maharaj has bestowed all property rights, including signing authority, on his close aide Vinayak. The note says: “I have trust in Vinayak,” and “I am writing this thing without pressure.”

The police are yet to record Vinayak’s statement. According to informed sources, Vinayak accosted Bhaiyyuji Maharaj like a shadow and would counsel the late spiritual leader on important issues. That is why he had entrusted the onerous task of taking all decisions with regard to his property to his sewadar. Henceforth all transactions relating to Maharaj’s properties — worth hundreds of crore — would be executed only after Vinayak annexes his signature to the document.

However, sources claimed that legally this note cannot pass for Bhaiyyu Maharaj’s will and it does not make him the legal heir. The police have sent the letter to a hand-writing expert for verification. There were major differences between Maharaj’s second wife Ayushi and daughter Kuhu from his first wife (now deceased) and this had caused considerable friction. Kuhu has blamed her stepmother for her father’s suicide.