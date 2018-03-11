Bhaiyyaji gets fourth term as RSS gen secy

Nagpur : Bhaiyyaji Joshi was on Saturday re-elected as RSS general secretary for a fourth term of three years by its office-bearers from across the country. Joshi, who has been holding the post since 2009, will now continue in the position till 2021.

He will be the second Sarkaryawah of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to serve such a long stint after HV Seshadri who had held the post from 1987 to 2000.

The Sangh’s general secretary is its executive head who looks after the day-to-day affairs of the organisation.

“The election of seh karyavah (general secretary) was today held peacefully and Shri Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi was re-elected for another term,” RSS Prachar Pramukh Manmohan Vaidya told reporters here. He was speaking on the sidelines of the sangh’s all-important triennial meeting “Pratinidhi Sabha” here. Joshi’s re-election also puts an end to speculation that joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale could replace him as the Sangh’s new general secretary. Sharing details of the election process, Vaidya said that Ashok Soni, RSS head for central India, was the returning officer for the election process.

Primary education should only be in Indian languages: Pitching for promotion of local languages, RSS said the government needs to formulate a suitable policy to ensure that primary education “should only be” in mother tongue or any other Indian language.

At its crucial triennial meeting of office bearers, the ruling BJP’s ideological mentor passed a resolution on the need to protect and promote “Bhartiya” languages.

Candidates appearing in higher education entrance exams of all faculties including technical and medical should have the option of the local languages, it said, adding that the medium of teaching and study material should also be available in Indian languages.

The RSS also welcomed that NEET and UPSC examinations have now been started in “Bharatiya” languages, but said the same option should be available for all other entrance tests and competitive exams.