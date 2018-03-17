Bhagwant Mann resigns as AAP’s Punjab chief

Chandigarh : The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Punjab chief Bhagwant Mann resigned from the top post on Friday, a day after party convenor Arvind Kejriwal apologised to a former state minister for alleging his involvement in the drug trade.

Mann, who announced his resignation on Twitter, said his fight against the drug mafia would continue.

“I’m resigning as a president of AAP Punjab… But my fight against drug mafia and all kind of corruption in Punjab will continue as an ‘Aam Aadmi’ (common man) of Punjab,” Mann tweeted.

Mann, who represents the Sangrur parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha, was appointed the state party chief in May 2017, reports IANS.

On Thursday, Kejriwal withdrew his allegations and an application regarding the same was filed in a trial court in Amritsar, where a defamation case filed by Bikram Singh Majithia against the Delhi Chief Minister on May 20, 2016, is being heard.

“This proves that they were raking up the issue to tarnish my image and harm me and gain politically,” Majithia, who is the brother-in-law of Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal, told reporters here on Thursday.

“I will withdraw the case, which I had filed for what is right and for my own and my family’s honour.”

Majithia said another AAP leader Ashish Khetan too had submitted his offer of regret.

In the letter, Kejriwal said: “In the recent past, I made certain statements and allegations against you regarding your alleged involvement in the drug trade. These statements became a political issue.

“Now, I’ve learnt that the allegations are unfounded. Hence, there should be no politics on such issues…

“I, hereby, withdraw all my statements and allegations made against you and apologise for the same.”

Kejriwal murders AAP in Punjab: Sidhu

Chandigarh: Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday said AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal had “murdered” his party in the state by apologising to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia. The Delhi chief minister had on Thursday apologised to Majithia for accusing him of being involved in the drug trade in Punjab, saying he had learnt that his allegations were unfounded. “Today AAP has been murdered in Punjab by Kejriwal,” Sidhu told reporters here.

Kejriwal’s apology also drew flak from his party’s leaders and MLAs in Punjab, who said they were “stunned” by the move and “disappointed” as he had not kept them in the “loop”.

“His statement finishes the existence of AAP in Punjab. It is as if their existence has been wiped out today. Why? Because he was the man who used to say he will get Majithia arrested…,” the Punjab Tourism minister said

Delhi CM exposed as a liar, says BJP

New Delhi: A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal apologised to former Punjab Minister Bikram Singh Majithia for alleging that he was involved in the drug trade, the BJP Delhi unit on Friday said he has exposed himself as a “liar”. The BJP also alleged that he was doing nothing even while the people of the national capital were facing a number of issues due to sealing. Addressing a press conference here, BJP Delhi unit President Manoj Tiwari said: “ What we have been saying for long has been proved today. He is a liar. He has apologised to Majithia for making false allegations against him.”

“He is on his way to apologise to (Union Finance Minister) Arun Jaitley ji and (Union Transport Minister) Nitin Gadkari ji for making false allegations,” the BJP leader said.

Kejriwal is facing defamation cases in court for levelling allegations against Jaitley and Gadkari.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief on Thursday apologised to the Shiromani Akali Dal leader in Punjab for making allegations of involvement in the drug trade, following which the latter said that he will withdraw a defamation suit filed in an Amristar court.

Tiwari, who represents the northeast Delhi constituency in the Lok Sabha, accused Kejriwal of misleading the people over the ongoing sealing drive in the national capital.

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta accused the AAP chief of only rendering “lip service” on the sealing drive and urged the Chief Minister to hold an all-party meeting with the Supreme Court-appointed Monitoring committee overseeing the drive.

“Since December last, Kejriwal is only doing lip service on the issue of sealing drive. He has done nothing to stop it,” Gupta, the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, said.

He said that though Lt Governor Anil Baijal cleared the file for notifying 351 roads in the capital on February 8, the matter is still pending. “Why hasn’t he (Kejriwal) notified the 351 roads in the last 45 days?” Gupta asked.

He also accused Kejriwal of hatching a conspiracy to mislead people by playing the emotional card of apology.

Kejriwal has become weak: AAP leader

Chandigarh: A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued an apology to former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unit of Punjab on Friday said the Kejriwal has become weak.

AAP unit of Punjab said, Kejriwal tendered an apology to Majhithia without any consultation.

Speaking to media during a presser, AAP leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira said, “Strongly condemn Arvind Kejriwal’s apology to Bikram Majithia. Nobody was consulted before he took this decision. This shows that he has become weak and also raises questions on his talks with Akali Dal. For me, welfare of Punjab’s people is most important.” Earlier in the day party’s Punjab unit had expressed their displeasure over Kejriwal issuing an apology to Majithia.

“All of us in Punjab are saddened to learn how Kejriwal ji has went to apologise to Majithia when state government’s Special Task Force has submitted in High Court that there is strong clinching evidence against him,” AAP leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira told ANI.

Kejriwal had earlier accused Majithia of being allegedly involved in drug trade.