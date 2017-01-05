Bengaluru turns into nightmare for girls

Another incident has put a blot on the city’s safety

Bengaluru : The IT capital of India, Bengaluru has been in news for all the wrong reasons. It’s not been even a week when the incident of mass molestation in the city came to light, that another such incident has put a blot on the city’s safety and security.

A CCTV footage showed two scooter-borne men molesting a woman in Bengaluru’s Kammanahalli on January 1. The duo blocked the woman’s path and groped her before escaping from the spot.

The simultaneous incidents have shaken the faith of people in police machinery and are absolutely disappointed by their inaction.

“I really feel there is no liberty for girls. I just want the government to take some action. The government and police are not taking any action. What if this happened in their families? They have to think in the same way. They should have the same point of view. They should take some action and it is request from all the girls. Parents are going very weak seeing such things. These kinds of people are taking liberties and acting in the worst way possible,” said a local resident Elizabeth.

Another resident pitied the situation of the girl who underwent molestation and questioned the silence of the government over the same.

“I feel very bad. That girl didn’t do anything that those guys kissed her. I feel pity for that girl. What if I am in the same situation? I will feel pathetic. Nobody will be there to help me out. There’s no safety for girls,” said Nancy.

This is not the first time that it has happened. It has taken place a number of times before as well. Why does it happen only with girls? I don’t know what this government is doing. I feel very bad,” she added.

The plight of women in the country has been questioned by several women rights activists, demanding stringent action to be taken and laws to be formulated discouraging such acts. —ANI