Bengaluru shamed again! CCTV footage shows another incident of molestation

Bengaluru: Bringing more shame to India’s IT capital Bengaluru, another incident of molestation has come to light.

A CCTV footage showed two scooter-borne men molesting a woman in Bengaluru’s Kammanahalli on January 1.

The duo blocked the woman’s path and groped her before escaping from the spot.

The shocking video has emerged amid a nationwide outcry over women allegedly being molested at a public celebration on New Year’s Eve in the IT hub.

Bengaluru has been facing a lot of backlash for the recent mass molestation that took place on December 31 last year.

Thousands of men on bikes, cars and foot molested and harassed women on M.G. Road and Brigade lane despite the presence of cops.

Reacting to the incident, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara earlier on Monday said that “such incidents do happen on New Year’s Eve and Christmas, adding that they do take a lot of precautions”.

Adding more shame to the incidents of molestation, Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi yesterday said nudity has become a new fashion in the society.

He further said that women need to be cautious and should take care of their own security.