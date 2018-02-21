Bengaluru pub brawl: Haris confesses assault
Bengaluru : The Bengaluru Police on Tuesday said that Congress MLA NA Haris’s son Mohammed Haris Nalapad, who was booked for allegedly thrashing and threatening a man in a pub, has confessed to the crime. The police further added that the fiasco started between Mohammed Haris Nalapad and the victim, Vidwat with a verbal spat.
“We found that it started with a verbal spat between Haris and the man Vidyut. He was beaten up and later threatened by them at the hospital. We’re checking for witnesses there too. Accused have confessed to the assault. We’re recording statements of witnesses,” Dr Chandragupta, DCP Central Division, Bengaluru said.
The Police confirmed that seven people have been arrested including Mohammed Haris Nalapad in the case.
“A case has been registered, probe on. We have seized CCTV Footage. We have arrested 7 people, including Mohammed Haris Nalapad. One of them is yet to be traced. They are under our custody for 2 days,” the DCP added.
Earlier on February 18, Mohammed Nalapad who is also the son of Bengaluru MLA NA Harris surrendered to police.
Nalapad who is also the General Secretary of Bengaluru District Youth Congress was suspended from the party for six years for allegedly beating up a person in a restaurant in Bengaluru’s UB City.
The accused allegedly threatened the victim Vidwath, at Mallya hospital where he was admitted for treatment.
MLA apologises
BENGALURU: Ruling Congress MLA N A Haris on Tuesday apologised to the state legislative Assembly about his son’s involvement in an assault case at an upscale pub-cum-restaurant that has stirred a huge political row.
“Sometimes, due to some circumstances, incidents such as these happen. I tender my apologies if the incident has affected the pride of the House and honourable members,” he said in the Assembly.
A red-faced Congress had expelled Nalapad from the party for six years after the incident triggered a political backlash with the BJP and JD(S) accusing the state government of trying to protect him.
Nalapad was the Bengaluru District Youth Congress general secretary.
To opposition BJP leader Jagadish Shettar’s charge that there was a delay of 40 hours before Nalapad surrendered, Haris said he would have asked his son to surrender immediately, but could not because he was not reachable.
He also tendered apologies for the attack on the media outside the Cubbon Park police station allegedly by Nalapad’s supporters when came for surrender.