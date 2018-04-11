Bengaluru police finds missing 35-year-old anthropologist after five days

Bengaluru: Marathahali police have found Anthropologist Atreyee Majumdar, who was missing from last five days. She was found in a city hotel. A missing complaint was filed by her father Biplab Majumder on April 5. Her father said in the complaint that Atreyee had not returned home after leaving her home the previous day at 9 pm. The family also did not had any response from her.

The 35-year-old is alumnus of the National Law School of India University. Earlier, the police had informed that she left her home by choice. Preliminary investigations by police shows that Atreyee stayed in two hotels post leaving her house. She checked into Novotel hotel in Marathahalli soon after leaving her house. The went to Marriot hotel in Bellandur on the following day.

Accroding to police, CCTV footages showed that she checked out from the hotel on April 6 and was alone. Atreyee studied at the National Law School in Bengaluru and at Yale. She has been in Toronto for her post-doctoral research.