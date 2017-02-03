Bengaluru: Himachal man stabbed Uganda woman over payment for Sex

In a bizarre incident, a Ugandan girl was murdered by a youth in Bengalore. Reportedly the girl was a call girl and was murdered by a youth Ishan Sood, the accused, during an argument over money for the sexual favour. The accused is a resident of BTM Layout and a native of Himachal Pradesh. He alleged to have brutally stabbed her multiple times to kill her. Ishan came to Bengaluru from Himachal Pradesh in a search of a job after finishing his M.Tech.

The deceased has been identified as Florence Nakayaki and was studying Bachelor of Business Management in a private collage in the city. According to reports, the victim met the accused in downtown on Wednesday night who drove to her house in the early hours to have sex. A heated argument ensued when Florence asked Ishan for Rs 5,000 more after he already paid her Rs 5,000.

The incident came to light earlier in the day when neighbour called the police on hearing the screams, and, shouts from the second floor rented house at Kothanur. As per Ishan’s preliminary deposition, he stabbed Florence in self-defence after she threatened him to raise an alarm, and, kill him for not paying her more.

Now the case has been transferred to the City Crime Branch for investigation. After Florence’s death, foreign nationals especially from the African nations have been creating tension in the area by demanding that the police to hand over Ishan to them. They also staged a protest against the police and the local people.

This incident involving of killing of a Ugandan girl in Bengaluru has yet again brought forth the issue of foreign students in the IT city. Being a hub for higher studies, Bengaluru is home to several foreign students. Incidents of clashes and racial discrimination between these students and the locals have snowballed into violent controversies in the recent times.