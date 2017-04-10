Bengal youth beheads mom to please Goddess kali

Kolkata : A youth allegedly beheaded his mother with a sword apparently in an attempt to please goddess Kali in Purulia district of West Bengal, police said on Sunday.

Narayan Mahato (28), a resident of Bamu village in Murshidabad district’s Bara-bazar area, allegedly killed his mother Phuli Mahato with a sword on Friday evening, Susanta Kumar Chatterjee, officer in-charge of Barabazar PS said.

Police arrested the accused following a complaint lodged by his elder brother. Police said the accused, who was deeply involved in worship and other religious practices, confessed to having committed the crime but spoke incoherently during interrogation.

“His statements were incoherent during interrogation. It is not clear why he committed the crime. He had some grudge against his mother for not getting him married and also said he was forced to choose between two mothers; one his own and the other goddess Kali,” the officer said.

The accused is charged with murder and has been remanded to 14 days judicial custody. “We are trying to find out the real motive behind his crime,” the officer added. — IANS