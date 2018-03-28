Bengal violence: Heavy police force deployed in Raniganj 

Raniganj : Heavy police force was deployed on Tuesday in the Raniganj area of West Bengal, a day after clashes broke out between two groups over a Ram Navami procession, killing one person and injuring two police officers, a district official said.

Peace has been restored with additional police forces patrolling the Bardhaman West district area, District Magistrate Shashanka Shetty said, reports PTI.

“We have received reports that one person was killed in Monday’s incident. Senior police officers who are camping here in the aftermath of the violence are monitoring the situation very closely,” he added.

Union minister Babul Supriyo on Tuesday alleged that police inaction was the reason behind the violence in Raniganj and demanded immediate deployment of central forces in the area.

Supriyo said he had called Home Minister Rajnath Singh and requested him to look into the matter.

“The violence in Raniganj took place because of police inaction in the area. Had the police acted earlier, the violence could have been averted. The police acted on behalf of their political masters and allowed the goons to have a free run in the area,” the MP from Asansol told reporters in Kolkata. A BJP delegation on Tuesday met West Bengal Governor K N Tripathi here and complained about the clash in Raniganj on Monday.

Supriyo said the state government should initiate action to deploy central forces in Raniganj to control the situation as the locals did not have faith in the police administration. State Labour Minister Moloy Ghatak, who rushed to Raniganj last evening, said Mahesh Mandal, a man in his mid-50s, was hacked to death during the clashes.

He, however, assured the local people that the situation had been largely brought under control by the police.

Tension ran high in the region on Monday after a Ram Navami procession, organised by the BJP, allegedly tried to enter an area where members of the minority community lived in large numbers, the police had said.