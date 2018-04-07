Bengal panchayat polls: SC reserves order on BJP’s plea

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its order on a BJP’s plea seeking that its candidate for the West Bengal panchayat elections be allowed to file their nomination papers and re-scheduling of the election.

A bench of Justice R.K. Agrawal and Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre reserved the order for April 9 as the BJP sought the deployment of paramilitary forces alleging that its candidates were being denied the nomination papers by the Block Development Officers (BDOs) and were being targeted by the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress, reports IANS.

The top court was moved by the West Bengal unit of BJP.