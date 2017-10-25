Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / India / Bengal govt denies accusations of suppressing data on dengue cases

Bengal govt denies accusations of suppressing data on dengue cases

— By Agencies | Oct 25, 2017 12:11 am
FOLLOW US:

There have been 34 deaths due to dengue, while 18,238 people have been found infected by the disease in the state this year.

Kolkata : Denying allegations that it was “suppressing or tampering with” the number of dengue cases and deaths, the West Bengal government on Tuesday said the disease has claimed 34 lives while infecting over 18,000 persons this year in the state.

Chief secretary Malay Kumar De also urged the health centres and medical facilities in the state to report if the disease was identified after scientific tests, reports IANS.


“On behalf of the state government, we want to clearly say that no information about dengue is being suppressed or tampered with. There is no question of doing such things. Whatever details we are getting, we are transparently giving it out on a regular basis,” De told reporters at state secretariat Nabanna.

“Vector borne diseases like dengue are notifiable diseases. Therefore, if such cases are confirmed by the health professionals after following the standard medical protocol, it has to be reported.

“If cases of dengue are found in any heath centre or hospital, the legal process is to report the same to the state health department,” he said.

He said there have been 34 deaths due to dengue, while 18,238 people have been found infected by the disease in the state this year.

On allegations by the opposition parties that the state government is not giving out the real data about the number of dengue patients here, he alleged that some health centres in the state are conducting tests in an unscientific way which cannot be accepted by the state government.

EDITOR’S PICK

  • A timely booster for the economy

    A comprehensive package to boost economic growth was on the cards, especially after the rather poor numbers last quarter. Thanks…

  • Will robots take your job? Well, that depends. . .

    At the recently concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) conference, one topic that caught the imagination of almost everyone was “Artificial…

  • Air pollution continues to play havoc

    new_delhi_air_pollutionThe realisation that pollution is playing havoc with our lives continues to elude Indians. We are indeed living from moment…

  • Shutting out media sunlight

    The Rajasthan Government could not have anticipated the widespread protests against the ordinance aimed at controlling the reporting and investigation…

  • Discernible anger against BJP

    The prestige connected with winning the ensuing assembly elections particularly in Gujarat being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state cannot…