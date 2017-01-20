Bengal Global Business Summit 2017: Complete update

Mamata Banarjee is at the helm of things in Bengal and under her leadership the third edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit is held on the 20th and 21st of January 2017, and it aims to provide opportunities of growth and business in Bengal.

The Bengal Global Business Summit will concentrate on making Bengal the new focal point for business and development.

Bengal is on the verge of creating history by setting new standards of economic and industry growth with this two-day event. Partnered by nations like Japan, Poland, Italy and Germany, and with 23 other countries by its side, Bengal is gaining global recognition as an industrial powerhouse.

The 2-day Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) is being attended by representatives from over 27 countries and 3,000 overseas delegates.

Many such as President Pranab Mukherjee, Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, State Finance Minister Amit Mitra and industrialists Sanjiv Goenka, Sajjan Jindal and Kishore Biyani as well as cricketer Sourav Ganguly are presents at the inaugural event, although the Union Finance Minister was also invited to grace the occasion he decided to skip the event amid not-so-good current political relationship between the state and the Centre.

The relationship between West Bengal and the Union government has worsened of late, especially after the arrest of two TMC MPs Tapas Pal and Sudip Bandyopadhyay, in connection with the Rose Valley scam. After that, the state government arrested BJP state leader Jayprakash Majumdar in connection with alleged bribery connection.

Jaitley was scheduled to attend the event, but he was believed to have been asked by the party high command to stay away, according to sources.

Speaking at the event Industrialist Sanjiv Goenka announces investment of Rs 10,000 crore in West Bengal in next few years at Bengal Global Business Summit.

Also Airtel V-C Rakesh Bharti Mittal announces investment of Rs 3,000-4,000 crore in West Bengal for next three years.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged industrialists to invest in state even as some face problems due to demonetisation. “Industries were facing hardship due to demonetisation. Come to Bengal and invest here. You will get a friendly environment. We are giving all the relief,” Banerjee said at the third edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit. “Please do not consider us as a government but as your family members. Bengal is your home and that is why I appeal to my brothers and sisters to invest in Bengal,” she added.

Speaking at the event President Pranab Mukherjee pitches for stable, low interest rate that will help investors invest in West Bengal and India as a whole. Bengal debt-stressed, but is keeping aside that and moving with liberal policies for appropriate climate for investors.

Indian cricket legend also spoke at the event he admitted that he was “really surprised” to have received a call a week back from Finance and Industries minister Amit Mitra to “speak a few words at the start of this global meet” he requested the investors to invest in Bengal “Please come to the state of West Bengal, support the people of West Bengal, because when you invest it decides the future of a lot of young people. A lot of young boys and girls in the age of 24-30 look up to you to take this state forward.”