Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee remembers Swami Vivekananda on death anniversary

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today remembered Swami Vivekananda on his 116th death anniversary and urged the people to live up to the ideals the spiritual leader espoused. “On this day, the great philosopher, Swami Vivekananda attained Mahasamadhi. Remembering him on this solemn occasion. Let us strive to live up to the ideals he espoused, Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.

Swami Vivekananda, who passed away on July 4 in 1902, played an important role in the spiritual enlightenment of the masses. He spread the Vedanta philosophy in the West and established the Ramakrishna Math and Ramkrishna Mission to serve the poor. “He taught the world the true meaning of Hinduism: universal brotherhood,” Banerjee said.