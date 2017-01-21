Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#Yadav PariWar
#Sunday Features
#DonaldTrump
#BMCElections
#MumbaiMarathon
#Demonetisation
#RahulGandhi
Home / India / Bengal Business meet nets over Rs 2 lakh cr investment proposal

Bengal Business meet nets over Rs 2 lakh cr investment proposal

— By IANS | Jan 21, 2017 04:24 pm
FOLLOW US:

Chief minister of the eastern West Bengal state, Mamata Banerjee walks during the inauguration of the third edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS)in Kolkata on January 20, 2017./ AFP PHOTO / Dibyangshu SARKARChief minister of the eastern West Bengal state, Mamata Banerjee walks during the inauguration of the third edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS)in Kolkata on January 20, 2017./ AFP PHOTO / Dibyangshu SARKAR

Kolkata: The two-day Bengal Global Business Summit organised by the state government has received investment proposals worth Rs 2,35,290 crore, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced here on Saturday.

Addressing delegates on the concluding day of the meet, Banerjee said the manufacturing sector netted investment commitment of Rs 61,765 crore.

Among other major sectors, MSME attracted business proposals of Rs 50,710 crore, urban development got Rs 46,600 crore and transport Rs 38,801 crore.


Also Read : Bengal Global Business Summit 2017: Complete update

“Despite demonetisaiton, a sum of Rs 2,35,290 crore has been committed during the summit,” Banerjee said.

She said the state received over Rs 4.93 lakh crore of investment proposals during the previous two summits in 2015 and 2016.

“Out of that, already over 40 percent has been implemented,” Banerjee said.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK