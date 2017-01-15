Bengal BJP leader arrested for job racket

Kolkata : BJP’s West Bengal unit Vice President Jayprakash Majumdar was on Saturday arrested for allegedly taking money from School Service Commission candidates on the pretext of getting them jobs, police said.

“He has been arrested because he took money from some of the SSC candidates and promised them to help in getting jobs. He will be produced in court tomorrow (Sunday),” the Deputy Commissioner, Detective Department of Bidhannagar Commissionerate, Santosh Pandey told IANS. The arrest came after seven hours of intense grilling at the Bidhannagar North police station following a complaint by a candidate Arup Ratan Roy.

Majumdar, also the spokesperson of the state unit of the BJP, has been booked under section 420 (cheating), section 406 (criminal breach of trust) and section 506 (threat to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the complainant, Majumdar met them during a protest demonstration by the SSC candidates and promised to help them in getting jobs in return of money.

“Jayprakash Majumdar met us during a hunger strike we had organised near the School Service Commission office demanding jobs. He said give me around Rs 8-10 lakh and I will help you to get the job. Later, we handed over Rs 7.20 lakh to him in two tranches. “But when we met him after three months he completely denied taking any money from us,” Roy said. “When we asked him to return our money, he threatened us by brandishing a revolver and forced us to leave his office,” he said.