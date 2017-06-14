‘Bengal, Bihar didn’t use funds meant for irrigation’

Kolkata : Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Radha Mohan Singh on Tuesday alleged that West Bengal and Bihar were not utilising the central funds allotted under the micro irrigation scheme for the last three years.

“The Centre is committed to sending water to every farmland in the country. However, it is unfortunate that in states like West Bengal and Bihar, the money allotted for the purpose of micro irrigation is getting fully utilised,” Singh said at an event here while talking about implementation of central-sponsored irrigation schemes in the states of the country.

Singh also urged the West Bengal government to accelerate the process of distributing the soil health card among the state’s farmers. “There are 72 lakhs farmers in Bengal. However, so far only 23 lakhs of them have received the soil health card. Certainly Bengal is lagging in this issue as well,” he said.

“The government which talks about Maa-Maati-Manush (Mother-land-people) should take initiatives to accelerate the process. Till the time the land is not cured, its sons will not be happy,” the Union minister added.