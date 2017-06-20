Before Border: 20 famous Indian personalities born in Pakistan

India and Pakistan have not seen eye to eye since 1947, and almost 70 years since partition, not much has changed. However, at one point of time, when there were no borders, India and Pakistan were one and the same. Not surprising then that the two countries have a lot in common — culture, our food and many others. In fact, many of our famous personalities were actually born in Pakistan (before partition).

Here’s a look at 20 famous Indian born in Pakistan