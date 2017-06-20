Before Border: 20 famous Indian personalities born in Pakistan

India and Pakistan have not seen eye to eye since 1947, and almost 70 years since partition, not much has changed. However, at one point of time, when there were no borders, India and Pakistan were one and the same. Not surprising then that the two countries have a lot in common — culture, our food and many others. In fact, many of our famous personalities were actually born in Pakistan (before partition).
Here’s a look at 20 famous Indian born in Pakistan
- Manmohan Singh: Born on 26 September 1932, Gah
- IK Gujral: Born on 4 December 1919, Jhelum
- Madan Lal Khurana: Born on 5 October 1936, Faisalabad
- Khushwant Singh: Born on 2 February 1915, Hadali
- Bhagat Singh: Born on 28 September 1907, Banga
- Rajendra Kumar: Born on 20 July 1929, Sialkot
- Prithviraj Kapoor: 3 November 1906, Faisalabad
- Raj Kapoor: Born on 14 December 1924, Peshawar
- Vinod Khanna: Born on 6 October 1946, Peshawar
- Prem Chopra: Born on 23 September 1935, Lahore
- Yash Chopra: Born on 27 September 1932, Lahore
- Lala Amarnath: Born on 11 September 1911, Kapurthala
- Milkha Singh: Born on 20 November 1929, Govindpura
- Roshan (grandfather of Hritik Roshan): Born on 14 July 1917, Gujranwala
- Dilip Kumar: Born on 11 December 1922, Peshawar
- Shekhar Kapur: Born on 6 December 1945, Lahore
- Gulzar: Born on 18 August 1934, Dina
- Sunil Dutt: Born on 6 June 1929, Jhelum
- LK Advani: Born on 8 November 1927, Karachi
- Ram Jethmalani: Born on 14 September 1923, Shikarpur, Sindh