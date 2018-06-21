BCECE 2018 result: Bihar board declares result of BCECE exam, check results at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has declared the result for BCECE 2018 exam. The merit list of the qualified candidates is available on the board’s official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The examination is conducted for selection of candidates seeking admission to Engineering, Medical and Agricultural courses offered at the institutes in the state of Bihar. The merit list has been released separately for the different subject groups.

Steps to check the BCECE 2018 result:

Visit the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in . Click on the BCECE 2018 exam result link. Enter your BCECE 2018 registration number and other required details. Click on ‘submit’.

The board will also conduct counselling for qualified candidates.