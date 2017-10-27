Balloons with ‘I love Pakistan’ seized from Kanpur shop, 2 held

Kanpur (UP) : Balloons with “I Love Pakistan” imprinted on them being sold at a shop here have been seized and two persons detained in connection with it, the police said on Thursday.

A raid was carried out in Govind Nagar and packets of balloons with imprints of “I Love Pakistan” and “Habibi”, which means “my love” or “my darling”, were seized from a vendor, who has a shop in the area, they said.

The balloons were being sold from a provision store near the Govind Nagar police station, Station House Officer (SHO) Amit Singh said. A police complaint has been registered for making assertions prejudicial to national-integration under the Indian Penal Code.

City Superintendent of Police (South) Ashok Verma told PTI that advocate Ajai Pratap Singh, who is associated with the Hindu Yuva Vahini, first noticed the balloons.