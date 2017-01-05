Badals settle for traditional constituencies for upcoming Punjab assembly polls

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and his son and Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir has decided to contest the next assembly election from Lambi and Jalalabad respectively, constituencies they have traditionally won.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Secretary Daljit Singh Cheema today said the chief minister will contest from Lambi – a constituency he has represented and won in 1997, 2002, 2007 and 2012.

Sukhbir will contest from Jalalabad, from where he won the 2009 by-election and then in 2012, according to Cheema.

Interestingly, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced the candidature of its Delhi legislator Jarnail Singh from Lambi and Member of Parliament (MP) Bhagwant Mann from Jalalabad.

Singh, a former journalist, is an MLA from Rajouri Garden. He first hit the headlines when he hurled a shoe at then Union minister P Chidambaram at a press conference in 2009.

Congress is yet to announce candidates for the two high- profile constituencies.

SAD has so far declared names of 89 candidates, out of the 94 it’s going to contest. Its alliance partner BJP is going to fight on the remaining 23 seats of the total 117 in the state.

The Opposition Congress has declared 77 candidates and is yet to decide on the remaining 40.

On the other hand, new entrant to Punjab politics AAP has announced candidates for 107 seats.