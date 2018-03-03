Back home, tough task ahead for Parrikar

Panaji : After being in and out of the hospital, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is going to be finally back where he loves to be the most, Mahalaxmi, the official residence of the Chief Minister.

Despite clearing several official files pertaining to various departments from the hospital, Parrikar’s tasks seem to be far from over.

Opposition Congress has already alleged that State is on the verge of collapse and demanded that the senior-most minister in the government be given the charge in absence of ailing Chief Minster.

“State is in complete crisis. We cannot ignore the fact that the coalition government is not in position to run the government in Parrikar’s absence. He should hand over the charge to the senior-most minister in the Cabinet till he recovers fully,” said Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president, Shantaram Naik. He also urged the BJP to come clear on the exact nature of Parrikar’s ailment.

Parrikar who was admitted to Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) on February 25 for dehydration and low blood pressure was discharged on Thursday.

“Happy to be home. Thank you for your prayers and good wishes,” he tweeted soon after he was discharged.

Currently resting at his private residence, the Chief Minister is likely to commence operating from his official residence from Monday.

Besides the ongoing Mhadei River water sharing dispute with neighbouring Karnataka, stoppage of mining activities in Goa resulting into huge revenue loss for the State, Parrikar will also need to focus on the continuous rising State debts which can be a real concern for him and the government in the years ahead to come.