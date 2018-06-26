Baba Ramdev to donate robe, shoes for his wax statue at London’s Madame Tussauds

New Delhi: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev will donate his iconic saffron robe and a pair of his shoes to be used for his wax figure at Madame Tussauds here.

The co-founder of the Patanjali Ayurved Limited, who was in London for a sitting for his figure, will be seen striking the ‘Vrikshasana’ (tress posture) yoga pose. The team of Madame Tussauds expert artists took over 200 specific measurements, as well as photographs of Ramdev to create an authentic likeness.

“I am extremely pleased to be chosen by Madame Tussauds Delhi. The team is supremely talented; they were dedicated throughout the sitting experience. They have motivated me to keep inspiring and delivering the best to my followers. I am very much looking forward to seeing the finished figure,” Ramdev said.

The figure will be displayed among other iconic celebrities in a fun and interactive zone for audiences to take selfies, strike a pose with the yoga guru.

“We are excited to announce Baba Ramdev’s figure. He has immensely contributed to the society by promoting yoga, introducing the culture of Ayurveda and developing enthusiasm among all for a healthy living. It will be thrilling to watch his fans pose and interact around his incredible figure at the attraction,” Mr Anshul Jain, General Manager, and Director, Merlin Entertainments India Pvt Ltd, said.

S K Tijarawala, a Patanjali Ayurved Limited spokesperson from Dehradun said that the wax figure will also be showcased in London later.

The Delhi attraction of Madame Tussauds, housed in the historic Regal building, opened in December last year and features 50 life-like wax figures from different walks of life — history, sports, music, film and politics, including Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Tom Cruise, Salman Khan, Mary Kom among others.