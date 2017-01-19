Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#DonaldTrump
#BMCElections
#MumbaiMarathon
#Demonetisation
#RahulGandhi
Home / India / Baba Ramdev performs ‘Dangal’ in style, defeats Olympic medalist in PWL 2017

Baba Ramdev performs ‘Dangal’ in style, defeats Olympic medalist in PWL 2017

— By Asia News International | Jan 19, 2017 09:54 am
FOLLOW US:

baba-ramdev-151216

New Delhi: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Wednesday showed his wrestling prowess as he defeated 2008 Beijing Olympic silver medalist Andrey Stadnik in a promotional bout of the 2017 Pro Wrestling League (PWL) in New Delhi.

Ramdev, who performed ‘Surya Namaskar’ before starting his bout, defeated Stadnik 12-0.

Sporting his saffron langot, the yoga guru chanted “Bharat mata ki jai.! Vande Matram!” after winning the bout.


Also Read: Patanjali among most unruly FMCG forces of 2016, says ASSOCHAM-TechSci study

Stadnik is well remembered by Indian wrestling enthusiasts as had defeated Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar, clinching a silver medal in the Men’s freestyle 66kg event at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.

Read More: Political parties should discuss taxing of funds, says Baba Ramdev

Earlier on the occasion of 20th anniversary of his Ashram in Haridwar in 2016., Ramdev had challenged Sushil Kumar.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK