Baba Ramdev performs ‘Dangal’ in style, defeats Olympic medalist in PWL 2017

New Delhi: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Wednesday showed his wrestling prowess as he defeated 2008 Beijing Olympic silver medalist Andrey Stadnik in a promotional bout of the 2017 Pro Wrestling League (PWL) in New Delhi.
Ramdev, who performed ‘Surya Namaskar’ before starting his bout, defeated Stadnik 12-0.
Sporting his saffron langot, the yoga guru chanted “Bharat mata ki jai.! Vande Matram!” after winning the bout.
Stadnik is well remembered by Indian wrestling enthusiasts as had defeated Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar, clinching a silver medal in the Men’s freestyle 66kg event at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.
Earlier on the occasion of 20th anniversary of his Ashram in Haridwar in 2016., Ramdev had challenged Sushil Kumar.