Ayodhya dispute: Construction of Ram temple is our resolve, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya is their resolve.

“Ram Mandir banana hamari aapki kewal ichha nahi hai, hamara aapka sankalp hai. Aur ye sankalp hum poora karenge. (Construction of a Ram temple (in Ayodhya) is not just a desire but it is our resolve),” Bhagwat said while addressing a gathering after unveiling a 52-feet t all statue of Maharaja Chhatrasal at Mausahaniya here on Wednesday.

Bhagwat suggested to the people that those who wanted to build the Ram temple would need to follow in the footsteps of Lord Ram. He also recalled medieval Indian warrior Maharaja Chhatrasal and said that he was a brave warrior who defeated his enemies with the help of small number of soldiers. Chhatrasal was a warrior from the Bundela clan and fought against the Mughal emperor, Aurangzeb, and established his own kingdom in Bundelkhand, becoming the founder of Panna state.