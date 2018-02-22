Flying Officer Avani Chaturvedi has created history by becoming the first Indian woman fighter pilot to fly solo. Chaturvedi flew a MiG-21 Bison in her first training solo sortie, in Jamnagar, Gujarat on Monday. It is pertinent to mention that MiG-21 Bison has the highest landing and take-off speed in the world- 340 kmph.

In case you don’t know who Avani Chaturvedi is by now, here are few interesting things you need to know about her.