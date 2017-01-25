Avalanches in Kashmir leave four dead, Army officer missing near Sonamarg

Srinagar: Four members of a family died today as an avalanche buried their house in Gurez sector near the Line of Control in Kashmir while an army officer has been reported missing following an avalanche near his camp in Sonamarg area in Ganderbal district.

A police official said rescue teams are making efforts to trace the officer of the rank of Major.

In a separate incident, an avalanche struck at Badoogam village in Tulail area of Gurez in the wee hours and buried the house of Mehraj-ud-Din Lone, a police official said.

He said the house collapsed under the debris of the avalanche resulting in death of 55-year-old Lone, his wife Azizi (50), 22-year-old son Irfan and daughter Gulshan (19).

Lone’s another son, Reyaz Ahmad, was rescued by the authorities and admitted to a hospital, the official said.

The authorities in Kashmir have issued avalanche warning for higher reaches of the Valley following fresh snowfall yesterday and advised people to stay away from the mountains and foothills.