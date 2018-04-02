Aurangabad communal clashes: BJP worker who is the main accused surrenders before court

Aurangabad (Bihar): Bhartiya Janata Party worker Anil Singh, who was earlier booked for communal clashes in Aurangabad district, has surrendered before the court. According to the police, Singh had fled from their custody when he was taken to the local court.

However, Singh quashed the claims, saying that the police never arrested him. Recently, communal clashes, which broke out between two groups in Bhagalpur and Aurangabad on the occasion of Ram Navami, spilled over to other parts of the state after miscreants vandalised a Hanuman idol in Nawada. However, the situation had come under control after the security personnel were deployed in the city.