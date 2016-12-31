Auction to turn 20 major stations into world class

New Delhi : The Railway Ministry has identified 20 major stations in the heart of cities for auctioning next month for private investments to turn them into world class without putting pressure on its own strained finances.

These stations are sure to be lucrative for the investors as they will get a free hand not only to revamp the infrastructure, including platforms and lounges, but also develop hotels, mall, multiplexes and other commercial units that are bound to attract huge profits because of sheer locations.

The stations so chosen for their redevelopment through the private developers are Mumbai Central, Lokmanya Tilak (Kurla Terminus) and Borivali in Mumbai, Pune and Thane in Maharashtra, Indore and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, Udaipur city, Howrah, Allahabad, Kamakhya, Visakhapatnam, Secunderabad, Vijaywada, Bangalore Cantt, Faridabad, Ranchi, Jammu Tawi, Kozhikode and Yeshwantpur.

A Swiss challenge method is being adopted for the first time by the railways to invite the proposal online and then throw them up for the rival bidders to beat the proposal or submit a fresh proposal that is better and advantageous to the railways. The winners will get the railway station land for commercial exploitation for at least 40 years.

Officials said, the Swiss challenge method cuts down the long-drawn tendering process so far used by the Railways and gives the advantage of competition among the bidders to finally opt for the best offer. The stations were identified after several round of discussions between the zonal railways and other stakeholders. They are sure to give good return for the investments, the officials said.