Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS: Former PM at hospital for second day, diagnosed with urinary tract infection

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee continued to be at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here for a second day on Tuesday undergoing treatment for urinary tract infection and is said to be stable.

“His condition is stable. We will get the update on his health around noon,” said a hospital official. There is no talk about his discharge any time soon.

Vajpayee, 93, was admitted to AIIMS on Monday for examination. It triggered VIP visits including that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah and Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

“Vajpayee was admitted at AIIMS for investigation and evaluation. He has been diagnosed with a urinary tract infection for which appropriate treatment has been closely monitored and treated by a team of doctors,” AIIMS media and protocol division Chairperson Aarti Vij said.

A team of senior doctors under the supervision of Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS, is conducting the tests on Vajpayee, who is bed-ridden for many years. Guleria, a pulmonologist, has been a personal physician to Vajpayee for long.

On Monday, the BJP said in a statement: “As per the advice of doctors, Vajpayeeji has been admitted in AIIMS for routine check-ups and investigations.”

Modi called on Vajpayee on Monday evening and interacted with his family. He spoke to doctors and enquired about Vajpayee’s health. Modi was at AIIMS for about 50 minutes.

Gandhi was the first to visit the hospital to check on Vajpayee’s health. Health Minister J.P. Nadda also visited, followed by Amit Shah and Modi.

On Tuesday, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu enquired about Vajpayee’s health. Vajpayee, who was Prime Minister briefly in 1996 and then from 1998 to 2004, had retreated from active politics over the last decade due to failing health.