Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee admitted to AIIMS for routine check-up   

New Delhi: Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who has been ailing for long, was today admitted to AIIMS for routine check-up and investigations, the BJP said in a statement here.

The 93-year-old leader will be under the supervision of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, it said, adding that he has been admitted on doctors’ advise.

The BJP stalwart ruled India as prime minister between 1998-2004. As his health deteriorated, he slowly withdrew from public life and has been confined to his residence for many years.