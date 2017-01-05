Assembly polls in 5 states in February, results on March 11

New Delhi: The process for election of five Legislative Assemblies kicks off with notification in Goa and Punjab next Wednesday that go to polls first on February 4. The result of the verdict of 16.05 crore people listed for voting in five states will be known on March 11, fixed as the common date for counting.

Uttar Pradesh will have the polling in seven phases, starting from February 11 and ending on March 8. Other phases are on February 15, 19, 23 and 27 and March 4. Uttarakhand will have polls on February 15 while Manipur has a 2-phase polling on March 4 and 8.

A little more than 1.85 lakh polling booths will be set up for voting to elect a total of 690 MLAs, the highest 403 of them in Uttar Pradesh, 117 in Punjab, 70 in Uttarakhand, 60 in Manipur and 40 in Goa. The term of the present Assemblies in Punjab, Goa and Manipur is ending on March 18, that of Uttarakhand on March 26 and Uttar Pradesh on May 27.

Chief Election Commissioner Dr Nasim Zaidi set the ball rolling, announcing the poll schedule of a sort of a mini general election before the 2019 parliamentary elections. He told a Press conference that the model code of conduct comes into effect immediately. The EC had already alerted the chief secretaries of the five states last week to abide by the code, once the polls are announced.

Barring Manipur, the BJP, which is ruling at the Centre, has stakes in the remaining four states having a total of 630 seats. It is in power in Goa and a coalition partner in the Akali Dal-led government in Punjab. The Congress is in power in Uttarakhand and Manipur while Uttar Pradesh is currently ruled by the Samajwadi Party.

The BJP’s coalition partner Shiv Sena at the Centre and in Maharashtra is contesting on its own in Goa and Uttar Pradesh while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is trying its hand in Goa and Punjab. AAP has four MPs in the Lok Sabha, all from Punjab.

In Goa and Punjab, the nominations close on January 18, scrutiny to be held the next day and withdrawals allowed till January 21, with the polling fixed on February 4, a Saturday. In case of Uttarakhand, the notification for the elections will be issued on January 20, fixing January 27 as the last date for nominations, scrutiny the next day and withdrawals allowed up to January 30. The polling is on February 15, a Wednesday, when part of Uttar Pradesh will also go for the second phase of polling.

As regards Manipur, the first notification for the the first phase of polls for 38 seats will be issued on February 8 and the second notification on February 11 for the remaining 22 seats. The last date for nominations in the first phase is February 15, scrutiny on February 16 and withdrawals allowed up to February 18. In case of the second phase, nominations close on February 18, scrutiny on February 20 and withdrawals up to February 22. The first phase polling is on March 4, a Saturday, and the second phase on March 8, a Wednesday.