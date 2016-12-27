Assembly elections: Poll dates to be announced tomorrow

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur are slated early next year.

New Delhi : A full-fledged meeting of the Election Commission has been scheduled on Wednesday to finalise the dates for the Assembly elections in the five states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

Indications are that Uttar Pradesh will have the elections spread over seven phases while it will be one-day poll in other states.

The elections are expected to be held from the last week of January or first week of February and completed by the first week of March to enable constitution of the new assemblies. Uttar Pradesh Assembly has the tenure up to May, but the elections will have to be completed in the first week of March to constitute the new Houses since the Assemblies in Punjab, Goa and Manipur are completing their term on March 18 while the Uttarakhand Assembly’s term is up to March 26.

The Election Commission has already secured the Centre’s approval for the central security forces needed for conduct of the polls. It has also ensured that no school examinations are held during the polling period.

Once the formal announcement of the elections is made, the code of conduct for elections comes into force, preventing the governments from making any announcements or taking decisions impacting the elections in the concerned states.

The Commission gives 21 days to the political parties for campaigning after the elections are announced. The candidates get two weeks for filing the nominations.

Even before the elections are announced, all political parties are already in the campaign mode and some have even announced their candidates.